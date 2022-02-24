During a brief meeting Monday night, the Albertville City Council made the following decisions:
- Approved the minutes from the Feb. 7 meeting.
- Approved Ordinance No. 1801-22 to rezone land located on Medlock Road near the Albertville Fire Department Station 2 from B-2 (business) to R-1 (residential) after holding a public hearing.
- Approved a request from David and Nicholas Crulla for a name change in the ownership and alcohol license at Jefferson’s Restaurant located at 8146 U.S. Highway 431.
- Declared property located at 12 Faulkner Street as surplus and suspended the rules to adopt Ordinance No. 1802-22 approving the sale of surplus property.
- Introduced Ordinance No. 1804-22 to rezone property located at 1008 Portwood Drive from M-1 (manufacturing) to B-2. At the request of the Alabama Teachers Credit Union, the council scheduled a public hearing on March 7 to discuss the rezoning.
- Introduced Ordinance No. 1805-22 concerning the annexation of 440 Autrey Drive into the city limits, and set a public hearing on March 22 at the request of property owners Matt and Tisha George.
- Approved Charles Bailey as the voting delegate and Jill Oakley as 1st alternate voting delegate to the Alabama League of Municipalities annual business meeting to be held on May 12 during the League convention.
- Declared the following inoperable vehicles as surplus and listed them for sale: 1971 D7 Caterpillar Dozer, 1986 Fiat-Allis Loader, Komatsu Dresser-Loader and 1998 New Holland Loader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.