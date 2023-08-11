‘Limunade’ stand fun

Two Albertville Elementary School students took their love of theatre to the streets on Wednesday afternoon.
4th-grader, Holden Smith and 2nd-grader, Harty Jane Smith, made a home-made lemonade stand in downtown Albertville with all proceeds going to the Lighthouse Theatre Company.
Holden, who is part of the theatre, says he has been performing there since he was six years old.
“I like theatre and performing.”
His sister, Hartly Jane, is also part of the company.
“I like to sing and act,” she said. “I’ve been a part of it since I was little, and we want to raise money for them.”
Mom, Anna Smith, said her children came up with the idea on their own.
“They have been begging all summer to do a lemonade stand and said that they wanted the proceeds to go to Lighthouse Theatre company in Albertville,” she said. “We love the Lighthouse Theatre. They are able to reach all kids not just in Albertville but across Marshall County.
“It’s a passion of my kid’s and they have both been a part of it for a long time.”
Holden and Harty Jane sold regular and pink lemonade at their stand for 50 cents a cup. They had collected lots of donations during the day and had raised around $100 as of late Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.