The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce auditions for “Bright Star”, the Fall musical production directed by Wesley H. Rorex. Auditions will be on Sunday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, July 10 and 11 at 6:00 p.m., with callbacks if needed, on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m.
Inspired by a true story, “Bright Star” is set in the mountains of North Carolina in 1945-46 with flashbacks to 1923. The plot tells the journey of a woman, now a successful magazine editor, who meets a young soldier just home from World War II, and how their past becomes an important part of their present and future lives. “This is a heartwarming show of perseverance and love that stands the test of time. With music, book, and lyrics by comedian Steve Martin and the incomparable Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” rings from the Blue Ridge mountaintops with Appalachian songs and southern tenderness,” Director Rorex said.
Audition materials with character ages and descriptions, music, and requirements, may be downloaded at: www.wholebackstage.com. Audition registration will be in the WBS main lobby with auditions in the WBS Black Box Theatre, 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, AL 35976. Production dates are Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.
