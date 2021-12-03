MONTGOMERY—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate.
On Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by Attorney General Marshall and attorneys general from 13 other states. The court ruling prohibits the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from implementing the mandate requiring America’s healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs.
“President Biden has abandoned persuasion for brute force in launching an unprecedented series of federal mandates aimed at compelling most of the adult population of the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but his unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American decrees are being met head-on in court by the force of law,” said Attorney General Marshall.
“Today, a federal court blocked a second of Biden’s vaccine mandates. In the conclusion to its ruling, the court noted the dangers that President Biden’s vaccine mandates posed for our republic:
“‘If the separation of powers meant anything to the Constitutional framers, it meant that the three necessary ingredients to deprive a person of liberty or property—the power to make rules, to enforce them, and to judge their violations—could never fall into the same hands. . . . If the Executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the Legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by the Constitution would be in the same hands.
“‘If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency. . . .
“‘During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties.’
“Each of the Biden administration mandates has distinct and severe legal deficiencies that warrant distinct and severe responses from the states,” added Attorney General Marshall. “This is about so much more than vaccines. It’s about planting a flag to say that enough is enough. The federal government’s power is not boundless, but if we are not vigilant to fight here and now, there will be no going back.”
The Attorney General joined colleagues from Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia in bringing this successful action.
Gov. Ivey sends letter to OSHA
Friday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey submitted a formal comment letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on opposing the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 employees.
In the letter, Ivey urged OSHA to discontinue these provisions “sooner, rather than later.”
This follows the governor’s continued commitment to Alabamians to fight the outrageous overreach by the federal government.
The governor also issued the following statement:
“Alabama is standing strong in our fight against the overreaching, un-American Biden vaccine mandates. President Trump said it well in an interview yesterday morning. The Biden Administration is driving distrust and anxieties about this vaccine. As I have stated countless times, Alabamians and Americans alike should never have to choose between getting this shot and putting food on the tables for their families. We are fighting these mandates every step of the way, any way we know how.”
In her continued pushback against these mandates, Ivey issued Executive Order 724 and signed legislation to further solidify Alabama’s commitment to opposing these mandates. Alabama is also suing the Biden Administration on three fronts, and Governor Ivey has stated time and time again that the courts is where this battle will be won.
