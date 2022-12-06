ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — For the first time in three years, the Alabama State Department of Education released report cards on schools and school systems.
Made public Nov. 18, the state as a whole received a B (83 points), which was the same letter-grade from the 2018-2019 school year, before the pandemic when school systems were last graded.
More than half of state public schools – 698 of 1,340 schools that were graded – made A’s or B’s.
Several different measures, including graduation rate, chronic absenteeism (students missing 18 or more days of school) and academic achievement, are included in the state report card website.
Albertville City Schools
Albertville City Schools matched the statewide score with a B overall, but three points lower at a score of 80. This was a decrease of six points since the 2018-2019 school year when the system received an 86 overall, B rating.
“These are the first letter grades given since 2019, before the pandemic, and are based on both the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years,” said Boyd English, superintendent of Albertville City Schools. “The coronavirus took a steep toll on our district. In both the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 academic years, we had excessive student absences. Then, the 2021-2022 school year was dominated by a large number of virtual students. This wasn’t an optimal learning experience for our students having never experienced virtual learning before. In 2021-2022, the delta and omicron variants impacted our attendance and interrupted the consistency and quality of a traditional academic environment in the classroom. We were not surprised by the scores, and we had already taken steps to get students back on track.
“This data helps us do that more effectively,” he added. “We are using the data from the report card as baseline data to drive a set of strategies that we feel like will be consistently successful in accelerating student learning. Primarily, we are looking at the achievement portion of the data to develop school-specific solutions and strategies. Our teachers’ dedication combined with our students’ resilience leaves us hopeful that next year’s report card will show the progress we are making.”
Grades by school were as follows:
• Albertville Elementary School – 77, C
• Albertville High School – 72, C
• Albertville Intermediate School – 71, C
• Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K – 75, C
• Albertville Middle School – 74, C
• Albertville Primary School – 77, C
Boaz City Schools
Boaz City Schools also received a grade of B, but the district scored an 87 overall — a four-point increase from the 2018-2019 school year (83 points, B rating).
“While our state report card score will never fully capture all the great things we have going within our district, we are certainly proud of the fact that Boaz City Schools has continued to make improvements in the measures listed for state reporting,” Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie said. “Our school faculties and staff have continued to work diligently on providing the best educational opportunities possible for the students in our community. We will use this source of data, along with other measures, to continue to make improvements within our district.”
Grades by school were as follows:
• Boaz Elementary School – 82, B
• Boaz High School – 77, C
• Boaz Intermediate School – 86, B
• Boaz Middle School – 85, B
• Corley Elementary School – 83, B
Marshall County Schools
Marshall County Schools received a B with a rating of 82 overall — the same grade as three years ago.
DAR High School (85, B) and Douglas Elementary School (84, B) were the top scoring schools across the district.
Grades by school were as follows:
• Asbury High School – 74, C
• Asbury Elementary School – 81, B
• Brindlee Mountain High School – 76, C
• Brindlee Mountain Elementary School – 73, C
• Brindlee Mountain Primary School – 72, C
• DAR High School – 85, B
• DAR Middle School – 78, C
• DAR Elementary School – 80, B
• Douglas High School – 80, B
• Douglas Middle School – 77, C
• Douglas Elementary School – 84, B
• Robert D. Sloman Primary School (Douglas) – 82, B
Guntersville City Schools
Guntersville City Schools earned a B rating with a score of 86 overall, which marked a five-point decrease from the last report card (91 points, A rating).
Grades by school were as follows:
• Cherokee Elementary School – 90, A
• Guntersville Elementary School – 90, A
• Guntersville High School – 76, C
• Guntersville Middle School – 81, B
Other notable districts’ and schools’ grades:
Arab City Schools – 92, A
Arab elementary School – 97, A
Arab High School – 86, B
Arab Junior High School – 88, B
Arab Primary School – 97, A
Etowah County Schools – 85, B
Sardis High School – 72, C
Sardis Middle School – 76, C
Carlisle Elementary School – 73, C
West End High School – 71, C
West End Elementary School – 79, C
DeKalb County Schools – 81, B
Fyffe High School – 86, B
Geraldine School – 81, B
Crossville Elementary School – 73, C
Crossville Middle School – 66, D
Crossville High School – 69, D
