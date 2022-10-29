BOAZ, Ala. — Members of the Boaz City Council unanimously approved an operational budget of $16.23 million for the 2023 fiscal year.
City officials anticipate $16,044,440 in General Fund Revenue — a slight increase from previous years, including $15.38 million in FY2022 and $14.52 million in FY2021. In addition, officials project $190,000 in Ambulance Revenue for FY2023.
Meanwhile, estimated expenses for the year total $13,678,942 — a more than $2 million increase from the previous year.
• General Government - $3,618,688
• Administration - $673,327
• Senior Center - $300,250
• Parks & Recreation - $1,857,750
The remaining balance of $2,552,500 will be dispersed via transfer into the following accounts:
• $1,659,125 to Street Improvements
• $638,125 to Capital Projects
• $255,250 to Reserve Account
After transfers, the city is left with a $2,998 surplus. This is a decrease from the previous year ($5,381 in FY2022) and significant decrease from two years ago (nearly $33,000 in FY2021).
In other business, the council approved the solicitation of bids for renovations to Boaz Retail Center. Building Inspector Nick Borden said renovations were being planned for the exterior of buildings including the home of Thunder Alley Bowling and Grumpy’s and others, located near the new Boaz Recreation Center between Elizabeth and S McCleskey streets.
Solicitation of bids to replace the roof of the Boaz Public Library was also approved.
Council members adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase of three 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles for $30,545 each and special equipment for $10,825 each from Stivers Ford Lincoln and additional special equipment for $5,300 each. This totals to $140,010 for all three vehicles, to be paid out of the Capital Projects Fund.
An accounts payable voucher dated Oct. 6-14, totaling $186,111.01, was also approved.
Mayor David Dyar formally announced Monster Mash at the Mill would be held Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. at Old Mill Park, located at 10315 Ala. Hwy. 168 in Boaz.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14.
