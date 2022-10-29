BOAZ, Ala. — Members of the Boaz City Council unanimously approved an operational budget of $16.23 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

City officials anticipate $16,044,440 in General Fund Revenue — a slight increase from previous years, including $15.38 million in FY2022 and $14.52 million in FY2021. In addition, officials project $190,000 in Ambulance Revenue for FY2023.

