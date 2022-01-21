BOAZ – The City of Boaz wants to continue a successful year-long partnership by making a donation to Snead State Community College.
City officials presented a contribution of $10,000 to Snead State’s Horticulture Program for beautification efforts within the community. The donation will fund Horticulture students’ work with growing annuals and garden vegetables for the City of Boaz.
“Students will take the flowers they have grown and plant them around the City including downtown, the Park on Main, and the Boaz Senior Center,” said Snead State Biology and Horticulture Instructor Dr. Tom Warren.
The students will also coordinate with Kenny Smith with the Boaz Maintenance Department to put in the raised vegetables at the Boaz Senior Center. The vegetables will be used by the center for culinary purposes.
“I would like to thank Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore for his continued leadership in allowing the City of Boaz to partner with Dr. Warren and the Horticulture Program. This relationship has allowed for continued community engagement and investment which benefits both the citizens of Boaz and the students at Snead State,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar.
The City’s contribution is the second donation to the Horticulture program to fund the beautification project. Last year, city officials presented $7,500 for use by the students to grow and install plants downtown and around Old Mill Park. The partnership not only enhances community beautification but also provides an opportunity to apply the knowledge they learn and gain hands-on experience.
“One of the objectives of a community college is being engaged with the community where the college is located. This partnership is the embodiment of what the community college is about - finding needs in the community which also provide opportunities for our students. Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore, City of Boaz Mayor David Dyar, and Boaz City Council member John Willis have all been very instrumental in this partnership. I would like to thank each of them and the City Council as a whole for their continued support and investment in our students and the community,” said Dr. Warren.
Snead State Community College added a greenhouse to the Boaz campus in 2019 to benefit the horticulture program. The greenhouse, another example of a successful partnership for the College, was funded by two grants one from the Marshall County Legislative Delegation and one from the Alabama Mountains, Rivers, Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council.
“Our partners in education play a pivotal role in the College’s mission to serve students. We’re excited to see for our Horticulture students to learn they can give back to the community using their knowledge and skills. It demonstrates the tremendous impact our faculty and our students make every day,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “We appreciate the City of Boaz’s support and willingness to see this partnership grow.”
