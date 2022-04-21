During a regular meeting Monday, April 11, the Geraldine Town Council voted to amend the Farmer’s Market rules to allow vendors to offer products for resale but only during the month of May.
Beginning June 1, all items sold must be locally grown, Ables said.
The Farmer’s Market is located in the Pavilion near the Splash Pad at the Geraldine Town Park located at 13099 County Road 52. It’s scheduled to be open on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until most of the products are sold.
The council also voted to hire Melissa Gilbert to monitor the Farmer’s Market this season. Applications for vendors to participate may be obtained at Geraldine Town Hall, which is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday located 41343 Highway 75. Vendors will not be charged a fee to participate but must have a permit before selling.
Call Town Hall at 256-659-2122 for more information.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the April 5 work session with a couple of corrections.
• Approved the Minutes from the March 15 meeting as printed.
• Heard from Brent Rhodes who is a candidate for District 39 of the Alabama House of Representatives.
• Gave a positive report of the recent town Easter egg hunt, which saw approximately 100 children participate. Mayor Ables thanked several local businesses and organizations for making contributions to the event: The Geraldine Fire Department, Tickled Pink, Macedonia #1 Baptist Church, Frothy Dog, The Father’s House, Easy Tax Solutions and Geraldine Food Valu. He also thanked Town Clerk Donna Johnson for organizing and administering the event.
• Discussed renovating the former Liberty Bank building that was donated to the Town. Ables said the Town has applied for a grant to help fund the project.
• Discussed developing a job description for a park director with plans to fill the position by next year.
• Announced the Singing in the Park event scheduled for May 14 beginning at 4 p.m. sponsored by local radio personality Donna Feazell, the event will be free to the public. Feazell can be heard on icradio.media. Entertainment will include Point of Honor, Ricky Luster, Sr. and Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon. Emcees will be Feazell and Beverly Kay Spears. There will be food available and lots of great door prizes.
• Announced a community yard sale Saturday, June 18.
• Designated Marshall Medical Center South as an emergency room provider and South DeKalb Family Medical as a medical provider. Ables said the Town is required by AMIC (Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation) to designate an Emergency Room Provider as well as a Medical Provider from a list provided by AMIC.
• Appointed Mayor Ables as the delegate for The League of Municipalities Annual Meeting and pay the expenses for him to attend.
• Discussed improving the parking area beside the Fire Hall.
• Discussed hiring someone to provide sound for the June 11 Picnic in the Park, sponsored by the town. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and include headliner Leah Seawright along with The Bridge Church Praise Band and Backwoods Revival. Food trucks will be available.
• VFW Officer Gerald Tillman announced the upcoming Marshall County Spring Carnival to be held at the Boaz VFW Fairgrounds May 4-14. First Responders, Active-Duty Military and Military Veterans with credentials will receive up to four complimentary admission tickets per family.
