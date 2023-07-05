A snake proved to be the cause of a widespread power outage that occurred Wednesday for customers of Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative and Cherokee Electric Cooperative.
Marshall-DeKalb posted this message, and a photo of the snake, to its social media pages:
“We located the problem and thought we would share with our members. Look close. A snake made his way into the Albertville Primary Substation and knocked out the majority of our system. This is a TVA bank that feeds MDEC and Cherokee Electric. Thank you to everyone for being patient.”
