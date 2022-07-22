The Mathew Culbert Cabin – the historic structure on the corner of the Guntersville Museum’s grounds – is getting some special care this week that will stretch over into next week and perhaps beyond.
The cabin’s chinking – the mortar between the logs – was in bad shape.
“It was leaking and it needed to come out,” said Dr. Pete Sparks, president of the Guntersville Historical Society. “Some of the gaps are too small and they are being widened.”
In old, old days, chinking was done with mud. In modern times, mortar has been the go-to for chinking. The Culbert Cabin is getting the next generation of chinking called Perma-Chink.
“It’s a long-lasting, better product,” Dr. Sparks said.
The Historical Society has hired Brian Blancett, a log cabin expert from Rising Fawn, Ga., to do the work.
“He removed the chinking,” Dr. Sparks said. “Next, he will spray the entire cabin with borate. Borate kills all living organisms that might be in the cabin, boring bees, ants, etc. He will re-chink it, then finish it off by refurbishing the windows and doors that are sagging and tightening the hinges. It’s a major project.”
It’s actually Blancett’s second time to repair the Culbert Cabin. In 2017, a family of groundhogs tunneled under the structure. Two logs came in contact with the earth and ended up needing to be replaced.
“The logs came from a sawmill,” Blancett said. “But we touched them up with a broad axe to make them look like the rest of the cabin.”
The logs have weathered today and you’d have to know what you were looking for to tell them from the rest of the structure.
While Perma-Chink is not a “traditional” product, it is a better product with a longer life than mortar, Blancett said. Within the chink will be foam, Great Stuff and the Perma-Chink over that.
“It flexes and it lasts longer,” Blancett said of the Perma-Chink.
Blancett came to be a cabin expert in a most interesting way. He attended the University of Tennessee in the 1980s pursuing a music degree in guitar.
“It was a performance degree, so I couldn’t teach,” he said. “And I realized I needed to do something to make a living.”
He had inherited 10 acres in Rising Fawn and he decided he would build a log cabin on it. So he did.
“I had read the first couple of books in the Foxfire series and that’s what got me thinking about the log cabin,” Blancett said.
The cabin he first envisioned building was going to be a simple 16x20. The cabin he ended up building was a 26x38 two-story.
Blancett said he ended up selling that cabin, but out of that cabin, a career was born. He knew log cabins and he put on some workshops. He ended up getting work building and repairing cabins. It has remained steady through today.
Peter Gott in North Carolina became a friend and mentor and they worked side-by-side on some cabins. They might have been among the most highly educated cabin builders in America. Gott had a degree in chemistry from Cornell.
Now at 64, the work keeps coming for Blancett. He said he is slowing down just a bit. But he still stays very busy. He has a website, www.authenticloghouses.com, and a Facebook page, Authentic Log Homes.
“There are a lot of pictures on the website and you can click on the photos and there are galleries with more photos,” Blancett said.
He is mulling doing a YouTube video of a complete cabin build, but that will be in the future.
David Jones, a Board member of the Historical Society, is the one who got Blancett hooked up with the Historical Society. Blancett has done work at Jones’ cabin at Mentone and is staying with Jones while he’s in town on the Culbert Cabin project.
The Mathew Culbert Cabin dates to about 1839, according to a talk given at the cabin in 2015 by Allison Simpson, a Culbert heir. Culbert had left his native Ireland in 1800. The cabin was in the Mt. Moriah community near South Sauty. It was about a mile from the river but it flooded the first year after it was built and it was taken down and relocated to a nearby hill.
It is constructed of white oak logs squared with a broad axe. The axe marks are visible to this day.
Culbert died in 1861. While he was a large landowner, he was a Presbyterian and was opposed to slavery on moral grounds, using tenant farmers to tend his land rather than slaves.
Generations of Culberts lived and died in the home. Molly Murphy inherited the cabin and opened a store nearby and it came to be known as Molly Murphy Hill, later just Murphy Hill.
When TVA took the project for a goal gasification plant in the 1970s, Joe Culbert donated the cabin to the Historical Society and it was relocated to its present site.
The cabin has doors on three sides and a window next to the rock chimney, all important for catching breezes to those who lived in the structure.
