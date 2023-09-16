First Baptist Church of Crossville will conduct its 100th anniversary celebration Sunday, Sept. 17.
There will be no Sunday school, and the service will start at 9:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. The church will be serving a meal after the service.
Forty charter members met in the Crossville High School auditorium on Dec. 2, 1923 and organized the church with the name originally being the Crossville Missionary Baptist Church. The first pastor, Rev. Fred Martin, conducted services on the first and third Sundays of the month.
In 1924, the first church building was erected facing Alabama Highway 68 and backed by Franklin Street (near the current Crossville Water Board office).
The first associational letter in 1936 recorded 148 church members, an active Women’s Missionary Union program and deacon board.
Records from the 1940s show the first church census, pastor salaries set at $40 per month and gifts to the Southern Baptist Cooperative Program.
In 1955, the church added restrooms to the building, established a building fund and formed a building committee to start plans for a new church. Rev. Willis Kelly was pastor during this time.
Lorraine Gaines Graves donated the building site for the current church, and a loan for $20,000 was secured for construction. On Feb. 1, 1959, the first service was held in the existing building with special music by Lois Griffin, Sis Hulgan and Nell Black. Rev. Kelly preached the sermon “To God be the Glory.”
The church’s current fellowship hall was built in 1981 when Rev. Wayne Tarvin was pastor.
A major remodel of both the church sanctuary and both floors of educational space occurred in 2012 when Rev. Chris Guinn was pastor.
Twenty-nine pastors have served First Baptist of Crossville, with the longest tenure belonging to Rev. Tarvin from 1977-99. Current pastor Chris Watkins began serving in 2022.
The earliest recorded choir director was Baxter Clayton in September 1942. The pianist at the time was Mrs. J.B. Cagle.
F.C. Prady led worship for many years, as did Poss Hulgan. Sis Hulgan as pianist and Lorraine Graves as organist served the church faithfully for more than 50 years.
The church’s current deacons are Scott Bobo, Tony Bright, Neil Campbell, Jerry Darnell, Nelson Ferrell, Donnie Galloway, Alan Gardner, Chris Hall, Harold Hunt, Randy Peppers, Scott Terrell and Jimmy Williamson.
