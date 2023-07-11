On June 3, 15 students from Lake Guntersville Music Academy took their Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music examinations on the campus of LGMA in Guntersville.
The ABRSM exam is a comprehensive music exam where candidates perform a collection of pieces and take part in other tests that gauge their musical progress. This year LGMA hosted ABRSM examiner Kelvin Leslie from London.
Students can either pass/fail, pass with Merit, or pass with Distinction. Exams begin at Grade One and move to Grade Eight before moving on to the Diploma. Students who successfully pass are awarded a certificate from the Associated Board and can work toward obtaining their diploma. LGMA had its first diploma candidate this year, Reese Barksdale (ARAB), ARSM- guitar, who passed and is now an Associate.
Here is a list of the other students and their results: Boone Perry (Guntersville) - snare drum GRADE 2 – PASS, Christina Williams (Guntersville)– Singing for Musical Theatre GRADE 3 – MERIT, Alexis Fulenchek (Albertville) – piano GRADE 1 – PASS, Spencer Jones (Guntersville) – Guitar GRADE 1 – Distinction, Canon Haskew (Albertville) – piano Grade 1 – MERIT, Taylor Hamrick (Huntsville) – piano Grade 4 – PASS, Lacey Smith (Boaz) – Guitar Grade 1- PASS, Isabella Mason (Arab) – Singing for Musical Theatre Grade 5 – PASS, Adelaide Smith (Albertville) – snare drum Grade 1 – PASS, Lydia Long (Albertville) – Singing for Musical Theatre Grade 3 – MERIT, Chloe Stuart (Guntersville) – Singing for Musical Theatre Grade 3 – Distinction, Riley Burris (Arab) – Singing Grade 1 – PASS, Noah Perry (Geraldine) – Singing Grade 3 – MERIT. Emerson Johnson (Boaz) – Singing for Musical Theatre Grade 1 – Distinction.
