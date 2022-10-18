ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members met Monday night for a brief meeting, highlighted by appointments to the Park and Recreation Board and approval of issuing general obligation warrants.
During the brief meeting, Kasey Culbert was reappointed to the Park and Rec Board while Jennifer Amos was appointed to the position previously held by Chris Head and Jason Simpson for the remainder of Kelly Sloan’s term which expires June 18, 2024.
“We thank you for you being willing to serve,” said Councilman Ray Kennamer.
In other business, council members approved issuing general obligation warrants, or more commonly known as bonds, to finance expansion projects at the rec center and airport and purchase of the former BAE building at the airport, said Mayor Tracy Honea.
Council members also authorized Purchasing Director Mike Brewer to solicit bids for yearly use items, including street resurfacing, plastic pipe, rock and sand, gasoline and diesel fuel and general lubricants. Brewer was also given the approval to sell or dispose of various vehicles and equipment deemed surplus. A list given to council members included 27 vehicles.
Councilman Ben McGowan urged residents to watch for holiday events scheduled for the city – particularly at the rec center – beginning in November.
“Beginning in November, there will be a lot of things going on, particularly at the rec center,” McGowan said. “November is when things will really crank up, including the annual Christmas parade and the ice skating rink.
“Last year there wasn’t much going on at the rec center but this year there will be a lot, including lots of decorations.”
