ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members met Monday night for a brief meeting, highlighted by appointments to the Park and Recreation Board and approval of issuing general obligation warrants.

During the brief meeting, Kasey Culbert was reappointed to the Park and Rec Board while Jennifer Amos was appointed to the position previously held by Chris Head and Jason Simpson for the remainder of Kelly Sloan’s term which expires June 18, 2024.

