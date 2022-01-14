Blue Knights Alabama XVI raised $1,000 for the C.O.P.S. program through their annual Polar Bear Ride last week.
Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is an organization dedicated to helping rebuild the lives of family and coworkers affected by line-of-duty deaths.
The Blue Knights is a non-profit fraternal organization consisting of active and retired law enforcement officers who enjoy riding motorcycles.
The group works hard to raise money for various charities, including The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots, D.A.R.E. and C.O.P.S.
“We try to do the Polar Bear Ride every year, but the last year or two we couldn’t due to COVID,” said Past President David Atwell.
“This year, with a combination of the weather and COVID, we weren’t able to raise a whole lot for C.O.P.S., but we were able to give them $1,000.”
Blue Knights met at the Albertville Senior Center Jan. 8 before setting off on a ride throughout the area.
Hardee’s donated a breakfast of biscuits and coffee.
Members of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency led the ride on motorcycles. Numerous law enforcement agencies joined the ride.
To learn more about the local Blue Knights group, log onto their Facebook or web pages.
Links are available to contact the group for more information.
