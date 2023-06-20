Marshall County Drug Task Force Director John Siggers announced two area residents have been arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Following a lengthy investigation, Task Force officers arrested Beverly Ann Hawk, 58, and Christopher Boyd Alfaro, 35, of 2713 Preston Island Circle, Scottsboro, on charges of trafficking fentanyl.
Agents recovered approximately 17.7 grams of fentanyl.
Both are currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under $1.5 million bonds each.
