A Crossville woman faces charges after police say she drug a horse behind an ATV for nearly half a mile seriously injuring the animal.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to County Road 391 after a caller reported a person dragging a horse with an ATV.
A local vet was contacted due to the horse having “visible injuries to its left side and appearing to be favoring its right rear hoof.” Blood was also found on the roadway.
Carla Bohanon, 40, drove up on an ATV and told officers the horse was hers. Upon hearing a vet was on the way to the scene, Bohanon “immediately became verbally belligerent,” demanding to know how much vet care would cost and that she could not afford to pay for care.
She initially denied dragging the horse, but later told them she “stopped dragging the horse once it fell into the roadway,” according to statements made at the scene.
Bohanon said she was trying to teach the horse, named Whiskey Glasses, to ride as she led with the ATV.
Bohanon gave “confusing and contradictive” statements, telling officers she had not dragged the horse, but it instead got “road rash” from falling when its legs gave out.
When the vet and his assistant arrived and began administering aid to the wounded horse, Bohanon again began asking about the cost of care. The assistant offered to buy the horse for $200 on the spot, a sale Bohanon immediately agreed to, police said.
The injuries to Whisky Glasses were lengthy and gruesome, officers said. Listed injuries to the horse included wounds to the horse’s left side, abrasions were found on near the throat area, under the chin and behind both ears and across the top in her mane, and all hooves sustained serious injuries – including wearing down the hooves until they bled.
The vet said the injuries could not happen during normal walking or riding, even on asphalt.
After the vet and his assistant were on their way to the clinic with the horse, the assistant alerted a deputy to “the blood trail” leading about 0.4 miles down the road.
Deputies filed a warrant for Bohanon’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on Aug. 14, charged with animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $3,500 bond and has since been released.
