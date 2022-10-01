BOAZ, Ala. — Join the Altrusa International of Boaz and Shades of Pemberley Bookstore for a murder mystery night.
On Nov. 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Boaz Parks and Recreation Center will be transformed into Ravenwood Castle.
“We will hold the event in the four conference rooms,” said Altrusa member Sheila Sanders. “Members will have it decorated to look like a medieval castle … it will be dark and moody.”
Attendees will be asked to dress in medieval costume or dressy clothing, complete with Mardi Gras-style masks.
Tickets are $50 each and the event is adults only, Sanders said. Only 100 tickets will be sold, Sanders said.
About the event
Altrusa members brainstormed fundraising ideas and a member suggested a murder mystery dinner.
“We tried to come up with fundraiser that hasn’t been done around here and is something no one else is putting on,” Sanders said.
“Betty Gilbreath, our current president, said what do you think of murder mystery?
“She had done similar events at people’s homes but not on large scale.
“We went to one in Birmingham to see how it was done on a larger scale. One of our members, Michelle Garrison, has attended several at Shades of Pemberly Bookstore in Albertville. We contacted the store and they have provided guidance and documents to us.”
The story is set in Bloodworth Falls, an isolated town full of scandal, blackmail and deceit. The townsfolk bicker in the streets, and many believe the local government to be corrupt. Nevertheless, the mayor is hosting a mysterious masquerade ball in the old Ravenwood Castle, and the tickets to the event have sold out in record time.
The townspeople are curious to find why the mayor would put effort into doing something positive in this town of gloom, but all are eagerly hunting for the perfect mask.
You are worried what will happen on this night when toxic people gather at the castle. You are alarmed, as you didn’t purchase your ticket – it was placed in your mailbox in an unmarked envelope. Somebody wants you there, but you don’t know why.
This is where your story begins.
Sanders said each attendee will choose a name upon entering the venue. The evening will start out with appetizers and each person is to mingle with other guests, trying to learn as much about each person as possible.
“No one will know who part of the cast is and who is just a member of the community,” Sanders said.
“Each person will be seated and served a salad course while speaking to those seated nearby. A few events will happen and 30 to 45 minutes later, a plated meal catered by Neena’s will be served, including roast pork loin with orange sauce and ending with “death by chocolate” for dessert.
“The murder will occur, and guests must find out who is the murderer by asking more questions.”
The victim will remain in the room, transformed into a non-speaking ghost. A mock crime scene will be established on the floor and the hunt for the killer is on.
Sanders said the victim and the murderer will find out moments before the murder occurs that they have pivotal roles in the night’s events.
“They will be handed envelopes minutes before letting them know they are the murderer,” Sanders said.
Each ticket holder will be entered into a drawing to be held at the end of the evening. The winner will receive a diamond bracelet. A best costume winner will also be chosen during the event.
Sponsors for the event include People’s Independent Bank, Marshall DeKalb Electric Co-op, Alexander Ford, Chevrolet of Boaz, Sand Mountain Toyota, Weather’s, Advanced Eyecare and Dr. Turk and Progress Rail.
“We’ve had an excellent response from our sponsors and from the public so far,” Sanders said. Watch the Altrusa International of Boaz Facebook page for information about ticket availability.
For questions or ticket information, email retire1016@outlook.com or speak with any Altrusa member.
