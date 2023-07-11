The body of an Albertville man missing since Friday was found Sunday near where he went underwater but never resurfaced on Lake Guntersville.
According to Alabama Marine Police, Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, of Albertville, lept from a pontoon boat to assist in retrieving a dog Friday at about 8 p.m. He did not resurface when he went into the water on Lake Guntersville in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson County.
Abston’s body was recovered at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday near the same location where he went missing.
The Marine Patrol Division will continue an investigation into the accident.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division responded and worked with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Res-cue Squad, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Langston Fire Department, Scottsboro Search and Rescue and Guntersville Rescue Squad.
