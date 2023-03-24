MONTGOMERY —Attorney General Steve Marshall today led a coalition of 18 state attorneys general in sending a letter to U.S. Senate leadership strongly opposing the nomination of Nancy Abudu to fill a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

“Nancy Abudu is a far-left extremist who holds a leadership position at the divisive and discredited Southern Poverty Law Center, where she routinely spouts dishonest accusations of racism against law enforcement and millions of other Americans,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is beyond belief that she would even be nominated for a federal judgeship, and even more unthinkable that she could be approved to sit on the 11th Circuit. The U.S. Senate must reject her nomination.”

