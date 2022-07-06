The Marshall County Leadership Challenge is pleased to announce the graduation of the Class of 2022. The graduates are as follows:
Stanley Alldredge– HR manager at Atrion Medical.
Maggie Barnes– sales director at The Lake Guntersville State Park.
Gussie Branch– optometrist and owner of Eyes On Albertville.
Mandy Broadhurst– library director at Guntersville Public Library.
Cole Carver– Realtor at Re/Max Guntersville.
Lee Cox– Alfa Insurance Agent.
Gary Craft– Pastor at Lake City Assembly of God.
Eric Cunningham– Sr. Accountant at CK Business Solutions.
Jennie Davis– Retirement plan manager at Benefit Professionals, Inc.
John Clay Dollar– Financial advisor at Edward Jones in Arab.
Nathaniel Frederick– Realtor at Ainsworth Real Estate.
Eric Hayes– Director of Arab Parks and Recreation.
Laura Hodge– Administrator at St. William Catholic Church.
Connie Martin– HR/Payroll specialist at Marshall-Dekalb Electric Cooperative.
Kate Mccurdy– Optometrist at Clinic For Vision, P.C.
Leann Mclain– Assistant office manager at Total Dental Care .
Patrick Nolan– CPA at Nolan & Vincent.
Casey Partain– Child Nutrition supervisor For Marshall County Schools.
Jenna Pinney– Plan and forecast consultant at Guidewell Insurance.
Kiley Rodenberry– Assistant Branch Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union.
Tara Snider– Assistant Principal at Albertville High School.
Katie Stapler– fitness instructor.
Shalon Steed- Marketing and sales director for Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Wendy Walker– Guntersville City Horticulturist.
Brian Walls– Deputy Chief at Guntersville Fire And Rescue.
Stacey White– General Manager at Arab Electric Cooperative.
The Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony and first annual MCLC Alumni Ball was held at the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge on June 9, 2022. The Class of 2022 completed their Class Project at the Marshall County ARC with a ribbon cutting and luau event on June 2 to unveil their project completion of an outdoor play and recreation area. They raised almost $25,000 in both in-kind sponsorships and cash donations.
MCLC is accepting applications for the Class of 2023 now through July 8. Applications are available by visiting the website at www.marshallcountyleadership.com or by requesting one via email at mclcalabama@gmail.com.
The MCLC was founded in 1992 as an avenue to prepare and build leadership resources within the entire county. The program makes a significant contribution to Marshall County’s well-being by providing intensive hands-on study and in-depth discussion of issues and challenges facing the County including education, economic development, health and social services, local government, state government, tourism, media and law enforcement. Participants of the program- current and emerging leaders- will be better equipped to affect positive change because they gain a greater understanding of the unique forces which make up our community.
Countless organizations benefit from the Marshall County Leadership program. Not only have benefits been through hands-on community projects during the course of the class, but program graduates serve on a variety of boards and commissions in the Marshall County area as well. In the 30-year history of the program, it boasts over 750 graduates.
The Marshall County Leadership Challenge offers businesses and organizations sponsorship opportunities of its growing and successful programs. These sponsorships help underwrite a portion of each program and allow growth into new areas of leadership development for participants. No program planning responsibilities are required of sponsors.
