Officials say an escapee from Marshall County was caught in Somerville on Sunday afternoon.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials said 28-year-old Eric Thomas, of Arab, was found hiding under the dinner table in a home on Union Road in Somerville.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Thomas has been missing since late November after walking off from the community correction program in Albertville.
“He simply didn’t return after going to work one day,” said Steve Guthrie, assistant chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Thomas was transported to the Morgan County Jail before being picked up by Marshall County officials.
He remains in the Marshall County Jail on charges of second- and third-degree escape and a return from work release order. He has no bond set at this time.
