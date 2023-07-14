One of the perks of working here is meeting so many super people. Earlier this week, we had a visitor come by to tour our new facility. This lady was one of our long time volunteers. It was so interesting to listen to her stories of by-gone programs, classes and volunteer opportunities. She certainly was a walking expert on the Marshall County Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Mrs. Sue Morgan, her professional accomplishments are by far too many for me to go into detail and list, has always been a pillar of Guntersville’s community. She shared with me that she was the very first lady principal in the Guntersville School System. Now that is what I call forging the way for the ones that have followed in her footsteps.
I was impressed with all her accomplishments. But, being my involvement with this organization, her volunteer accomplishments are staggering. Mrs. Morgan began her volunteer work with RSVP in its early beginning and has logged in excess of 13,000 hours from 1997-2023 and she is still volunteer each week. Now, ladies and gentlemen, I could handle at least 100 of Mrs. Morgan’s caliber.
I certainly take my hat off to her for her dedication, sincerity and love for her neighbors and community. Thank you, Mrs. Morgan for the time and effort you have given throughout these last 25 years and looking forward to you contributing for several more.
We have been adding volunteers lately for several of our job/stations/classes and this makes us all here appreciate the effort that our seniors are putting forth. One thing I would like to share with you all today is – talk about habits. Good habits and bad habits. I read an article the other day that listed small habits that positively would change your life. VOLUNTEERING was one of the habits. To quote the article, “Volunteering your time is often what organizations need the most. Find a local organization that you are passionate about and see what you can do to help them work toward their mission. Not only will this help out other people, it will also help you feel good about yourself. Helping to improve your community has a widespread compounding effect.”
Our mission statement is:
The Marshall County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program:
• Enables men and women to contribute the talents and skills learned
• Over a lifetime to their communities through volunteer service which,
• Enhances the lives of the volunteers and those whom they serve and,
• Provides communities with valuable service that impact community need.
Especially since and because of COVID, we have developed a habit that is truly very bad for us physically, mentally and emotionally. That habit is – sitting at home and not being involved in very little activity. How many of you would attend church regularly before COVID, but you got into the habit of watching it on line when our churches were closed? How many of you are still watching on line because you got into the habit of pouring your coffee, sitting on the sofa in your pj’s and watching the service. BAD HABIT! It’s time we dusted ourselves off and got back into the main stream of life. Do it for you if for no other reason, but the fact is so many people will benefit from what you do.
Contact us and let us set you up with a location that you can volunteer – just to name a few would be man the information desk at the courthouse 4 hours a week (you’ll meet some very interesting people), volunteer at the county’s animal shelter, several of the thrift stores need volunteers to help them a morning or afternoon weekly; our reading buddies is getting fired up for the ’23-24 school year. The list goes on and on. Then we are always looking for someone to teach a class here or maybe even at one of the senior centers around our county. What talent do you have that you could share? You would be surprised at what you have to offer.
Getting out of the house and being productive is a win-win situation. Your attitude and health will benefit from this and your community will be a better place for your actions. We are meeting so many people that are moving into our area and this is a perfect way to get to know people and learn about our area. We have neighbors coming in every week that have lived in Marshall County their whole lives. Maybe they retired a few years back or just recently and they don’t want to sit at home and grow cob webs.
Get off that sofa, get out of that recliner and change that bad sedate habit into a good productive habit. You should have our number, give us a call or come by and let’s get this operation going.
Marshall County RSVP
19272 Hwy 431 N
Guntersville, AL 35976
256-571-7734
