MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Clark Everette Johnson, III, District Attorney for the 27TH Judicial Circuit, and Joseph Borg, Director of the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) announced Allen Stanko, 56, and Connie Stanko, also known as Connie Stanley, 56, were arrested based on financial exploitation of the elderly and securities law violations. Both list home addresses in Cullman.

The indictments were returned by the Marshall County Grand Jury in August 2022. 

