Albertville’s Aggie Theatre students will perform “Matilda Jr., the Musical” next week.
The play runs Nov. 18-20 with performances at the Albertville Fine Arts Center at 402 E. McCord Ave. Performances are at 7:30 each night, with an additional matinee on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Nearly 40 Albertville City School students in 6th to 12th grades will perform, along with two homeschool students, said Kelleybrooke Brown, director.
“This version is based more on the book than the movie,” Brown said.
According to stageagent.com, Matilda Jr. is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.”
She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”
Sophie Barton snagged the lead role of Matilda.
“I’ve been in shows before,” she said. “I like to let my emotions out and I can do that acting.
“It’s fun to be Matilda. It’s a little hard too.
“I just blank out the crowd and do my thing.”
Cali Lavender plays the role of Bruce.
“I’ve always like singing and dancing since I was little,” Lavender said.
“This is what we do. I love it!”
Both Barton and Lavender have dreams of hitting the big time on New York City’s Broadway stages.
“I’ve got life planned out … a year at Snead State and then to New York,” Lavender said.
Both Lavender and Barton hope to be actresses on the stage.
Upcoming shows include “Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.,” Feb. 24-26 and “The Wizard of Oz” April 21-23. For more information, follow the Agge Theatre-Albertville City Schools Facebook page.
