The Guntersville Museum is set to display a unique exhibit from a private collection amassed by B.B. Hudspeth, Guntersville resident and Western genre enthusiast.
The exhibit will feature woolly chaps from Will Rogers, an eye patch worn by John Wayne in “True Grit,” cowboy boots from Gene Autry, and original set props from your favorite TV Westerns, “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke.”
Hudspeth has collected and preserved Western-themed items for over 15 years as he attended numerous conference and shows throughout the country. He developed lasting friendships with friends and families of celebrities, set designers, and other collectors. Hudspeth’s memorabilia and preservation efforts have been featured in True West Magazine and Guns of the Old West. He holds memberships in the Western Writers of America, the Academy of Western Artists, and the National Speakers Association. Hudspeth graduated from Guntersville High School where he was the 1987 Mr. GHS and is an inaugural nominee for the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame. He is proud and honored to share his collection with his hometown.
Some of the highlights include: John Wayne “Rooster Cogburn” Eye Patch from True Grit
(Paramount Pictures, 1969)
In his Academy Award winning role as the raucous one-eyed Marshal, Rooster Cogburn, John Wayne, was required to wear an eye patch. The eye patch would become an iconic symbol of the legendary actor.
Wayne’s costumer, Luster Bayless, designed the patch so that he could see through it without losing depth perception and balance—both important when performing dangerous horse work and other physical movement required in this type of action film. The patch had a slit in the stiffener covered with a screen and gauze that Wayne could see through but still photograph solid. Cinematographer, Lucian Ballard, approved the design, and Western Costume Company in Hollywood made each one by hand.
In order to avoid eye irritation or infection, Wayne wore a fresh patch each day of photography. When filming finished, he got all of the leftover patches, and his family still owns most of them. The patch to be on display is from the collection of Wayne’s late son, Michael Wayne.
“Dances with Wolves” Buffalo Head Prop Used in the Hunt Scene (Orion, 1990)
KNB Effects created a buffalo head for the buffalo hunt scene in “Dances with Wolves.” KNB Effects and the production company went to great effort and expense to stage realistic animal scenes without harming the animals. The massive buffalo stampede and hunt was partially achieved with the use of 23 fake and mechanical buffalo to the cost of $250,000. About 3,500 live buffalo were used for the stampede, some of which had arrows attached with clips to their fur to give the impression they had been struck by arrows.
In the scene with the prop, the carcasses of dead buffalo lie strewn across a field. These buffalo were to have been killed and skinned by white hunters who left their carcasses to rot in the field. This original, life-size, realistic buffalo head prop is constructed of board and fiberglass armature with cast foam latex rubber skin, expertly painted with realistic hair added overall. It includes resin teeth, mouth, and prosthetic grade glass eyes. The “carcass” this head prop leaned against was made of foam latex.
