A Boaz man was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said Michael Hulsey, 72, was critically injured in a wreck on Mount Vernon Road Thursday morning.
Abercrombie said Hulsey was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle near Collier Street.
His car overturned.
Hulsey was transported to Marshall Medical Center South by ambulance and later transported to Huntsville Hospital by medical helicopter.
Abercrombie said the accident remains under investigation.
