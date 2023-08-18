For over a decade, the River Run Car Show has brought hundreds of spectators from Marshall County and beyond for its wide range of vehicles and entertainment. Going into its 13th year, this month’s event will be nothing short of an amazing day for the entire family.
Larry Bagley, Event Organizer, said they have taken a different approach each year to keep things fresh and new.
“I have been to literally hundreds of car shows over my lifetime,” he said. “If you go to a particular car show, you return the next year and it’s pretty much the same as it was the previous year. So, what we tried to do, in my mind, is make it different. That way they are not coming back seeing the same thing, year after year and want to go somewhere else or to different car shows.”
This year something is being done that is a first for the show.
“We are having an engine built this year and we have never done this,” Bagley continued. “Barry Martin, who builds Nascar engines, is going to be there. He will start building the engine that morning and work on it until about 1 p.m. He is then going to crank it up and one lucky person who entered the car show is going to win it.”
Bagley said the engine is valued at over $5,000.
On top of an engine giveaway, almost 400 cars are expected to be set up on display, including a vintage 1964 Chevelle from Neil Bonnett.
There will also be a petting zoo for Cat Woman and Superman rumored to be walking the grounds.
“It’s a beautiful setting, it’s right on the lake. We want you to come and spend the entire day,” he continued. “Bring your fishing pole, if you want to buy a BBQ and fish off the dock out there, do that. I’d love for everyone to come out there and be our guest and look and see what we have. I think you will be impressed with what we do.”
The event is a fundraiser for the Marshall County Area Lion’s Club.
Bagley, who is the president of the club, says the people associate the club with vision and glasses but they do so much more
“The Lion’s Club has five initiatives that we work towards. Those are diabetes and diabetes education, vision, childhood cancer, the environment and hunger,” he said of the organization. “Diabetes affects your vision and your entire body. Alabama is the worst out of all 50 states. Diabetes is a real project that we work towards. We hope everyone can make time to come out Saturday, support our cause, bring the family and have a great day.”
The 13th Annual River Run Car Show will be held this Saturday, August 26th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at County Park #1, U.S. Hwy 431 in Guntersville.
Pre-registration is $20, which ends this Sunday, Aug. 20.
Registration will be $25 at the gate and held from 8 until 11 a.m.
Spectator fee is $5 per car load.
The event will feature hundreds of cars and bikes, entertainment, food trucks, swap meet, kids activities, door prizes all day and much more.
For more information, contact (256) 677-9763 or online at riverruncarshow.net.
