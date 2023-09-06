The Albertville Fire Department responded to a call at Hobby Lobby on Friday afternoon around 5 p.m.
According to witnesses inside the store, a display of artificial flowers caught fire, causing the sprinkler system to engage.
Albertville Fire and Rescue along with Albertville Police responded to the scene. Two fire engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and multiple police cars responded to the scene.
The fire was put out quickly, but portions of the store sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Albertville Fire Marshal Brent Ennis said two employees were examined for injuries, but no customers were reported as injured.
Later in the evening, Ennis confirmed the fire was intentionally set. An investigation continues, he said Monday morning.
The store reopened Saturday.
Hobby Lobby workers declined comment and directed all questions to corporate headquarters. Attempts to reach Hobby Lobby media relations were unsuccessful by press time Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.