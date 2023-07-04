Douglas Fire Department responded to a chicken house fire Sunday.
According to fire officials, the fire was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday just off Whitten Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a chicken house fully involved in flame and a majority of the structure was already consumed by fire.
Firefighters from Douglas, Nixon Chapel and Pleasant Grove were initially dispatched to the fire. Mutual aid and more manpower was sought from Snead and Susan Moore fire departments and the Susan Moore police department.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency was also notified due to the possible severe weather in the area and were requested to watch the area for threats.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.