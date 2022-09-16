Marshall County Commission approves budget

During the Marshall County Commission Meeting Wednesday morning, District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said he has had many concerned citizens ask why the downstairs doors by Neena’s Courthouse Grill close before the regular courthouse closing hours.
“It’s bad on citizens who are handicap, elderly and even slightly disabled people to have to go all the way around the front of the courthouse when those doors are locked,” he said. “And weather. Say it’s raining like crazy, and you park out back you have to walk all the way around the building. There’s no reason to have two entrances and two exits if you aren’t going to use them.”
Shumate then asked Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, if something could be done about keeping those downstairs doors open to the public, even after the restaurant closes.
“We certainly can get that taken care of,” Sheriff Sims said. “It was something that had always been in place since before I took office, but I don’t see why it can’t be open.”
Sims says that change will start taking place this week.
The Sheriff went on to give a brief update on the new jail renovations, that are now 60% completed.
“We average between 15-18 workers a day,” he said. “We’ve got some cabinetry that’s scheduled to he completed by the end of the month. It’s been going really good this week. Everything overall is going great.”
P25 Radios roll out next week
Commission approved to transfer P25 Radios purchased with American Rescue Plan ACT Funds to eligible Volunteer/Fire Departments and Rescue Squads. Each department will receive five Radios in total.
• Approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget totaling $29,206,100.97 in expenditures. Of that, $14,532,318,67 is in the General fund, which is roughly $2 million more than last year.
• Announced public hearing on vacating Legend Road from County Road 1866 to Askea Grove Lane.
• Announced public hearing on vacating dedicated right of way, which is unpaved portion of Lakeview Circle. Both will be held on Oct. 26th at 9 a.m.
• Two-week application period for the Marshall County Library Board; term expires Sept. 30.
• Two- week application period for Northeast Water and Sewer and Fire Protection Agency; term expires Sept. 30.
Council On Aging Approvals:
• Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) Contract; $129,530, no match.
• Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governmentzs (TARCOG) SenioRX Contract; $20,848, no match.
Juvenile Probation Approvals:
• Approved entering into grant agreement with Alabama Department of Youth Services (DYS) for fiscal year 2023 Pinnacle Schools, $432,640, no match
• Approved entering into grant agreement with (DYS) for fiscal year 2023 Youth Advocate Program $181,490, no match.
• Approved to bid out one 24-foot dump trailer.
• Delta Support Agreement $4,680 per month.
• Berney Office Solution Agreement; changing date from January 1-December 31 to Oct, 15-Sept. 30, $210 month
