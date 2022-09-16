Marshall County Commission approves budget
The Reporter | Daniel Taylor

During the Marshall County Commission Meeting Wednesday morning, District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said he has had many concerned citizens ask why the downstairs doors by Neena’s Courthouse Grill close before the regular courthouse closing hours.

“It’s bad on citizens who are handicap, elderly and even slightly disabled people to have to go all the way around the front of the courthouse when those doors are locked,” he said. “And weather. Say it’s raining like crazy, and you park out back you have to walk all the way around the building. There’s no reason to have two entrances and two exits if you aren’t going to use them.” 

