Victory Baptist Church at 1644 O’Brig in Guntersville will give away 10 pound bags of chicken along with groceries to people Wednesday, January 11, at 4:00 p.m. in the church parking lot at 1644 O’Brig.
It’s open to anyone who could use the groceries.
This a special giveaway for Pastor Steven Swords for many reasons.
“This will make more than 61,000 pounds of just chicken, not counting the groceries, that we will have given away in less than 3 years,” he said. He and his church have a heart for people in need and are tickled they get to continue this ministry.
While the 61,000 pounds marks a milestone, it is a bittersweet one for Pastor Steven. His happiness at “loving on people” will be tempered by the fact that this will be the first giveaway without his brother Gary Swords, who died unexpectedly about 2 weeks ago.
Gary was the pastor of Pine Island Baptist Church and he’d come to be part of every food giveaway Victory has held in recent years.
“Gary loved it,” Pastor Steven said. “He’d help give away the food. He’d pray with people. And he would tell folks who weren’t in church they needed to be in church. It will be a tough one without him.”
The church typically gives away 1,500 pounds of chicken on the day of their monthly giveaway.
According to Feeding American, Marshall County ranks No. 29 in the state for food insecurity at 17.1 %.
About 20% of the state’s children suffer from food insecurity, with is 37 % higher than the national average.
Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active and healthy life.
Food insecurity is fought through food banks, giveaways like this one and state assistance programs.
