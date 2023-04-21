Mountain Valley Arts Council’s Spring Concert series continues with Kingfish on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at Errol Allan Park in Guntersville. Concessions and door prizes will add to the fun so bring your folding chairs and a few friends. The concert is free, but donations help keep the music playing!
Kingfish is a Birmingham band that plays Blues, Rhythm and Blues, and Soul. They have been on the scene since the early 2000’s when Mike Lawley and John Jackson spun off and formed the core of the new group, Kingfish.
Mike Lawley, originally from Pelham, AL is the primary lead vocalist. He is known as a super soulful singer, and his funk and blues guitar playing is superb. His early inspirations included Freddie King, B.B. King, and Bobby “Blue” Bland. He spent time in Muscle Shoals and Nashville playing sessions and co-writing with the likes of Johnny Wyker and Waylon Jennings.
Tim Boykin grew up as an Army brat who lived all over after being born in Birmingham. His influences include Lightnin’ Hopkins Jimmy Reed, B.B. King, Slim Harpo, Sam and Dave, Jerry Lee Lewis and Gene Vincent. He has performed with the the Lolas, Topper Price and the Upsetters, the Tim Boykin Blues Band, Carnival Season, the Shame Idols, Shar Baby, and more. As well as being an excellent rock/pop vocalist, Tim adds sizzling hot guitar virtuosity to take the band over the top.
John Jackson, originally from Nashville, is nuanced and solid! His father was his biggest inspiration for getting into music and was bassist with the Nashville Symphony for 25 years or so, so there was always music in their home. Although “they are too numerous to list”, his personal influences include James Jamerson, Chuck Rainey, and of course David Hood. He has worked locally with Dick‘s Hat Band, the Cast, Kingfish, and the Negotiators and has subbed for many others, as well as having done several album sessions for Ross Roberts an Front Row Recording Studios in Birmingham.
Steve Sample, Jr. is the drummer He was born in Tuscaloosa and raised by the famous Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Alabama, Steve Sample, Sr. Steve Junior has performed with the Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey Orchestras, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddly, Bob Hope, Joan Rivers, Dizzy Gillespie, and Mose Allison. He collaborated with Marc Philips in Split the Dark, Groove Daddy and Soul Commission. He is currently on staff at Grace Point Church in Pelham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.