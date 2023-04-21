Mountain Valley Arts Council’s Spring Concert series continues with Kingfish on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at Errol Allan Park in Guntersville. Concessions and door prizes will add to the fun so bring your folding chairs and a few friends. The concert is free, but donations help keep the music playing!

Kingfish is a Birmingham band that plays Blues, Rhythm and Blues, and Soul. They have been on the scene since the early 2000’s when Mike Lawley and John Jackson spun off and formed the core of the new group, Kingfish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.