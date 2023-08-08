Tears fell Saturday night as members of the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department saw Project Charlie come to fruition.
Project Charlie was a fundraiser created by Alder Springs Fire Chief James Edwards to raise enough funds to provide thermal imaging cameras to all volunteer and paid fire departments within Marshall County.
In the end, the project raised enough money to provide two thermal imaging cameras to each fire department and one camera to each police department, with funds still coming in.
“This whole project revolved around our good Lord,” Edwards said. “Without him, it wouldn’t have happened.”
Charlie’s mother, Judy Carroll, said if Charlie could’ve been at Saturday’s event, she would have been “a little fireball.”
“Charlie would have loved hugging everyone here,” Judy said.
“She would be going 90 to nothing.
“If we can keep what happened to Charlie and our family from happening to someone else that’s what we are hoping to accomplish here today.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t’ miss her so bad.”
Project Charlie
Project Charlie started as a fundraising project Edwards spearheaded to raise the funds – about $10,000 - needed to purchase one thermal imaging camera for each of the 17 volunteer fire departments within Marshall County.
His efforts follow the death of Charlie Carroll, 7, of the Alder Springs community, in July 2022. She and her twin sister, Willa, were trapped in their burning home at the intersection of Campbell and Todd Ridge roads.
The initial call indicated an adult male and two juveniles were trapped inside the home, Edwards said.
The twins’ grandfather, Leon, suffered severe burns and serious injury in his attempt to exit the home. He ended up spending two months at a Birmingham hospital and an additional two weeks in rehab in Albertville. Willa also spent time at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Charlie did not make it out of the home alive.
Since that night, many tears have been shed by Alder Springs and Albertville fire fighters. Albertville Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid the night of the fire and an Albertville fireman found Charlie inside the home.
“We have cried over this,” said Alder Springs Captain Buck Brown. “It is something that really touched our department.
“Some of our firefighters have never seen anything like it before. But in this profession, you see things you can’t unsee. You just have to put them up in the locker of your mind and move forward.”
Edwards recalled the night. He said Charlie’s sister, Willa, was found first and brought outside for medical help.
Their father was brought out next and needed immediate and extensive care. Both he and Willa were transported to the hospital.
Charlie was found later, brought outside by an Albertville fireman and handed to Edwards.
“I toted her to the ambulance,” he said with tears falling. “I rode with her to the hospital. I was there with her until they pronounced her dead.
“I still wake up seeing her.”
A burgeoning idea
Edwards said in the weeks and months following the fire at the Carroll’s home, he was riding a tractor when the Lord put upon his heart an idea to do something to benefit volunteer fire departments.
“I came up with this idea, made up what I consider a ‘redneck’ flier and just kicked it down the road,” Edwards said. “I asked the Lord to show me where to start. Then one night I was scrolling through Facebook like people do and an ad for thermal imaging cameras came up. They were $700 to $800 apiece.
“A little while later, I was at a meeting one night and I showed the flier to Jamison Charles from Special Touch Restoration. He’s been a big part of this too. They were one of the first to give a donation and he made up a new, professional flier.
“When this started, I never thought we’d be here this quickly giving out these cameras.”
Rep. Brock Colvin told those in attendance the Marshall County Legislative Delegation was donating $10,000 to Project Charlie.
“Chief Edwards is showing us all what being a leader is all about,” Colvin said. “He is taking a tragedy and making something good out of it.
“I am glad Chief Edwards is a visionary and was able to look at this situation and see how it could be made into something positive.
“I’m hopeful other counties and maybe the entire state will look at what we have done here in Marshall County and realize they don’t have to wait for tragedy to strike. Maybe they will work together to get this potentially life-saving equipment to their first responders.”
Edward said money continues to flow into the special account dedicated to Project Charlie, and as long as there is money to buy cameras, he will do so.
“We will reach out to other counties to see if we can’t help them with cameras,” Edwards said.
“This is all about saving lives. We caught criticism for including paid fire departments and police departments in this project.
“But it is all about saving lives and about finding a child missing in the woods, or the child or person trapped in a house fire. That’s what this is about.”
Brown agreed.
“Losing Charlie has touched us all here,” he said. “There have been lots of tears. There has been a lot of hard work raising funds. You are all a part of us and part of our family.
“We want to help others and this is one way we can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.