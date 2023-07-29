A toddler died in a house fire in Crossville Thursday afternoon.
According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson, 3-year-old Jaxon Babbino was injured in the fire and transported to Marshall Medical Center South where he succumbed to his injuries.
Firefighters from Crossville, Kilpatrick, and Geraldine responded to the blaze. Police from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police and Alabama State Troopers also responded.
Calls to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department seeking additional information were not immediately returned Friday.
A blaze broke out in a home in the 1600 block of DeKalb County Road 384 in Crossville late Thursday afternoon.
The single-story home was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Nearby were various children’s toys strewn across the front lawn, including a plastic truck, a tricycle and a Big Wheel. A trampoline nearby served as a desk of sorts for investigators as they sifted through the scene as the sun sank lower in the sky.
The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene collecting evidence at about 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.