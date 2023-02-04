SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Delivering on its commitment to address food insecurity, Tyson Foods announced today it donated more than 18 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of approximately 72 million servings of protein - to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations in Tyson plant communities, and across the nation in fiscal 2022.

 “We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of business operations for Tyson Foods. “It’s a responsibility we take seriously every day of the year.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.