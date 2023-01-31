BOAZ – Snead State Community College graduated its first class of the new Medication Assistant program.
The program is a 100-hour training course designed to prepare students to administer routine medications to patients in a variety of healthcare settings. The graduates are all Certified Nursing Assistants employed with Diversicare and Crossville Health and Rehab.
“This was a great group of students,” said Snead State Director of Workforce Development Teresa Walker. “Annette Holcomb, the instructor, did a wonderful job. Diversicare was a great partner and allowed us to do clinicals at their facility.”
The Workforce Development Department began a new class in the Medication Assistant program on Jan. 30.
For more information about the Workforce Development Department, log onto their Facebook page or call the school at 256-840-4152. The Workforce Development Department also has a website at www.snead.edu/workforce.
