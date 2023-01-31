Medication assistant program at SSCC

Pictured are the first graduating class of medication assistant program at SSCC with their employers.

 Special to The Reporter

BOAZ  – Snead State Community College graduated its first class of the new Medication Assistant program.

 The program is a 100-hour training course designed to prepare students to administer routine medications to patients in a variety of healthcare settings. The graduates are all Certified Nursing Assistants employed with Diversicare and Crossville Health and Rehab.

