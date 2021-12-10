Marshall County can't vote for Lisa Ward for Alabama Senate District 21 but when elected she can vote for you. That's the message, along with a platform that includes eliminating the grocery tax, that the Democratic candidate has been delivering all over the state in her "Crossing County Lines" campaign that is coming to Guntersville on Thursday, Dec.16.
Local business owner Nell Hannon heard Ward speak at a Marshall County Democratic Club meeting last month but couldn't donate to her campaign because the legislature was in session which caused a fundraising blackout. Hannon decided to host a fundraiser for Ward as soon as the blackout ended.
Hannon and a group of friends are hosting a free chili and cornbread supper at the Guntersville Senior Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ward's honor.
"Lisa is a fighter from a rural community near Tuscaloosa who is challenging a longtime Republican incumbent. Lisa's kids were little when he first took office. She now has grandkids and nothing has changed for Lisa and her neighbors. So she's stepping up to make a positive difference in her community which we'll all benefit," said Hannon.
To attend the free supper, RSVP by Monday, Dec. 13. Call 256-558-1927 or email susanmc@charter.net.
