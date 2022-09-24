RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Northeast Alabama Community College Theatre is starting its new season off with a bang by producing the popular play “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” The play features flying effects (including people), a live band, 19 wonderful musical numbers from pounding pop rock to ballads, a cast of 30, and the theatre’s state-of-the-art lighting effects. Several community members join the cast, including those from the college’s rich performance history.
The Theatre will perform The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Nov. 11-13 and 18-20. Performances Friday through Saturday nights will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday’s performance will be a matinée at 2 p.m. The performances will be at the Tom Bevill Lyceum located on the NACC main campus.
