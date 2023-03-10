The Geraldine Town council met on Monday, February 13. Minutes from the previous work session and the previous council meeting were approved.
Mayor Chuck Ables gave an update on the new baseball field plans. Discussion was held about the Picnic in the Park to be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. Vendors are encouraged to secure a spot by calling 256-659-2122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.