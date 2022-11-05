In 1891, when steel magnate Andrew Carnegie dedicated the New York City concert hall bearing his name, he proclaimed that it was probable the venue would “intertwine itself with the history of our country.”
More than 131 years later, performing at Carnegie Hall is so prestigious it’s considered the pinnacle of an artist’s career. Students in the JSU A Cappella Choir are starting their careers out on a high note. The ensemble will perform at Carnegie on March 27, 2023 at 8 p.m., as part of the Debut Series sponsored by Manhattan Concert Productions.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be invited,” said Dr. Eliezer Yanson, Jr., JSU associate professor of music and director of choral activities. “There’s a very strict audition process. They don’t let just anyone perform at Carnegie Hall, so it’s a big deal.”
This spring, the 40-plus member ensemble will have 28 minutes to perform six selections.
The choir will preview its Carnegie selections on campus during its spring concert.
For Yanson, who is now in his fourth year on JSU’s faculty, this will mark a third appearance at Carnegie. Having performed at the famed venue in 2015 and 2018, he understands what this opportunity means for his students.
Yanson submitted a recording from the choir’s performance last spring, which served as its audition for Manhattan Concert Productions. He said being invited for the Debut Series was the culmination of a lot of hard work and practice.
“I felt, after last year, it was time to audition for Carnegie Hall,” he said. “These students have earned it. We want it to be beautiful and memorable for everyone, not just for us but for the audience and for JSU. This is something everyone can be proud of and be part of.”
Tickets for Carnegie concerts go on sale at carnegiehall.org around 60 days before events.
Additionally, those who wish to help the choir fund its travel to New York are invited to make a donation at jsu.edu/givejsu under the fund: “Friends of Music: Choirs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.