In 1891, when steel magnate Andrew Carnegie dedicated the New York City concert hall bearing his name, he proclaimed that it was probable the venue would “intertwine itself with the history of our country.”

More than 131 years later, performing at Carnegie Hall is so prestigious it’s considered the pinnacle of an artist’s career. Students in the JSU A Cappella Choir are starting their careers out on a high note. The ensemble will perform at Carnegie on March 27, 2023 at 8 p.m., as part of the Debut Series sponsored by Manhattan Concert Productions.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.