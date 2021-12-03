On Nov. 30, investigators with Rainsville Police Department arrested Austin Blake Sizemore, of Rainsville, after a grand jury indicted him on six counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography. He was placed in Dekalb County jail on a $210,000 bond.
Sizemore made bond the same day and was released awaiting court. Rainsville is a member of the 9th Judicial Major Crimes Task Force and using resources available to the department through the task force was able to find, investigate and, ultimately, arrest Mr. Sizemore before anymore children could be exploited.
Also on Nov. 30, Rainsville Police Department investigators, working with Dekalb County DHR arrested Teah Gabrielle Holland, of Fyffe, on one count of Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child. She was taken to Dekalb County Jail on a $7,500 bond. She was later released and awaiting court.
On Nov. 5, Sara Beth Hancock of Union Grove,was arrested on three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of second -degree forgery and two counts of passing a forged instrument after First State Bank in Rainsville reported that she was attempting to pass fake checks online. She was taken to Dekalb County jail on a $9,000 bond, and was later released and is awaiting court. Rainsville Police Department and Chief Edmondson extend their sincere thanks to First State Bank of Rainsville for their help and cooperation in the investigation.
Chief Edmondson said “I am proud of the officers hard work on these investigations and it’s disgusting that we are seeing these types of crimes more and more every day.
“There will be a zero tolerance from our department on these types of crimes.”
