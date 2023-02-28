The first in a four-part series of 2024 candidate recruitment nights will take place at the March 7 joint meeting of the Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee and Marshall County Democratic Club.
In observation of Women in History month, the March focus will be on the unique challenges women face on the campaign trail.
“Despite women accounting for over half of the U.S. population, women are still in the minority for all positions of elected office, across every level in every state,” according to County Executive Chair Susan McKenney.
“Women are often less likely to pursue roles that they don’t feel 100% qualified for and we’re here to change that narrative. A women’s own life experiences make her unique and are exactly what can make a stellar candidate for political office,” McKenney added.
All potential candidates who attend will receive Democratic Declaration of Candidacy filing packets. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Guntersville Public Library, 1240 Obrig Avenue.
All are welcome with reservations needed by the day before.
The first 50 who RSVP will receive a free Marshall County Democrats window sticker. For more information or to RSVP, please call 256-558-1927.
The 2024 candidate recruitment nights will continue in April with the focus on the Marshall County School Board.
