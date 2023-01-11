LLOYD LEGAL, LLC, announces that Laura Towe Lloyd has joined the firm. Laura comes to us by merging her practice with ours.
Laura previously was a partner in the firm of Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick and Smith of Gadsden. She has been engaged in the general practice of law in Northeast Alabama for over 25 years.
Laura brings extensive experience in municipal law, family law, juvenile law, criminal law, business and commercial law and real estate transactions.
As a member of the State Bar of Georgia as well as the Alabama State Bar, Laura can assist clients with their legal matters in either state. Laura is a native of Georgia and a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law.
Laura said, “I am excited to move my law practice home to Centre and join Scott at Lloyd Legal, LLC. We look forward to providing legal services in the area in 2023 and beyond.”
Prospective clients can reach Laura at 256-266-1416 or laura@lloydlegalllc.com. LLOYD LEGAL is located at 111 West Main Street, Centre, AL 35960, between The Willow Tree and Bushel & a Peck, and across Main Street from Regions Bank and the Cherokee County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.