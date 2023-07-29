The Whole Backstage Community Theatre announces a Golden Gala, celebrating the fifty-year anniversary as the longest, continually running community theatre in Alabama. To commemorate this milestone, the WBS will host this one-time Black-Tie event on August 19 at 6:00 p.m., with tickets now available to purchase.
The Golden Gala formal evening will include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, immersive tours of the history of the WBS and past productions, a seated dinner onstage, a silent auction with proceeds going to the Dot Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund, and dancing to The Even Odds band.
To purchase tickets for the Golden Gala, or for more information, call 256.582.7469, or visit the office during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or purchase tickets online: www.wholebackstage.com; or view WBS on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.