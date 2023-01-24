The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on proposed transmission system improvements to prepare for growth and increase power reliability in the Arab area of Marshall and Morgan Counties.
TVA proposes to invest about $6.3 million to build a new power line connection from the existing East Point-Guntersville Hydro Plant 161-kilovolt Transmission Line to Arab Electric Cooperative’s Sundown Drive Station. Arab EC plans to convert the 46-kilovolt station to 161-kilovolt operation. TVA’s new line would be less than six miles, built using primarily single-pole, steel structures, and would require 100-foot-wide right of way.
TVA is committed to working with area stakeholders during the course of the project and encourages public input. Members of the public are encouraged to visit TVA’s website from Thursday, January 26 through Monday, February 27, 2023, at www.tva.com/energy/transmissionprojects. Detailed maps showing the different locations being considered for the proposed transmission line are available. Members of the public are able to submit comments and ask questions.
The public may also submit comments by contacting TVA’s Todd Liskey toll-free at 800-362-4355, by email at newtransline@tva.gov or by mail to: Todd Liskey, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St., MR 4G, Chattanooga, TN, 37402-2801. The deadline for comments is February 27, 2023.
TVA is investing over $2 billion in transmission system improvements across the service area between 2021 and 2025 to build the energy grid of the future that will continue to provide, clean, low-cost, reliable power.
