The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on proposed transmission system improvements to prepare for growth and increase power reliability in the Arab area of Marshall and Morgan Counties.

TVA proposes to invest about $6.3 million to build a new power line connection from the existing East Point-Guntersville Hydro Plant 161-kilovolt Transmission Line to Arab Electric Cooperative’s Sundown Drive Station. Arab EC plans to convert the 46-kilovolt station to 161-kilovolt operation. TVA’s new line would be less than six miles, built using primarily single-pole, steel structures, and would require 100-foot-wide right of way.

