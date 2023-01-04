Eagle Scout oath

Thomas Miller, center, takes the Eagle Scout oath from longtime scout leader, Dr. Stephen Henderson. Other surrounding him included longtime scout leaders Brian Bright and Mike Thigpen and fellow Eagle Scouts Will and Cade Hamm. 

 Special to The Reporter

ALDER SPRINGS, Ala. — Thomas Miller wanted his Eagle Scout project to be impactful and it was: a lighted helipad at Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department for landing helicopter ambulances in medical emergencies.

Thomas’ Eagle Court of Honor was held at the Alder Springs Fire Station and he officially became an Eagle Scout, something he will be known as for the rest of his life.

