ALDER SPRINGS, Ala. — Thomas Miller wanted his Eagle Scout project to be impactful and it was: a lighted helipad at Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department for landing helicopter ambulances in medical emergencies.
Thomas’ Eagle Court of Honor was held at the Alder Springs Fire Station and he officially became an Eagle Scout, something he will be known as for the rest of his life.
Thomas, the son of Hal and Darwyn Miller, raised $30,000 and involved a number of community partners to get the project completed. Alder Springs Fire Chief James Edwards said it will continue to impact the community for years to come. They’ve already flown three patients from the helipad – a wreck victim, a stroke victim and a heart patient. The sheriff’s office has landed its helicopter there during a nearby operation, Chief Edwards said.
He said it impacts not just Alder Springs, but surrounding communities that can use it too.
Will and Cade Hamm – Eagle Scouts themselves who served as mentors to Thomas – oversaw the Court of Honor with Will as emcee and Cade conducting the “roast” of Thomas.
“These two have done a lot of stuff for me and a lot of stuff to me,” Thomas said. He presented them with mentor pins for mentoring him through the Eagle process. Chief Edwards received a mentor pin as well.
“I didn’t know Chief Edwards until we began talking about this project,” Thomas said. “I immediately felt better about the project after talking to him.”
Another Eagle Scout, Alexander East, led the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the ceremony. He had worked on Thomas’ project with him just as Thomas had worked on his.
Councilman Larry Wilson gave the keynote speech. He called Thomas “an exceptional young man.”
He said the “hardest part is just getting started and equally hard is wondering if you can get it done.” He said the helipad is a “transformational addition to the community” because it can be used at any time in a life-changing moment for a person.
“Thomas, your accomplishment will touch the community for many years to come,” Councilman Wilson said.
He said Thomas now has much to teach and share with younger scouts.
Longtime Scout leader Dr. Stephen Henderson gave Thomas his oath as an Eagle Scout. Other Eagle Scouts standing alongside him included the Hamms, East, longtime scout leader Mike Thigpen and longtime Scout leader Brian Bright.
In his remarks, Thomas thanked his parents for pushing him into Scouting. He’s been a Scout 12 of his 18 years. He said it took him places and allowed him to meet people he would have never have met otherwise. He also thanked Jason Kirkland and the Guntersville Electric Board for their sizable donation towards the project.
“I don’t know if we would have gotten it done without that,” he said.
Thomas is currently a student at Mississippi State University, where he was a member of the marching band this past fall.
