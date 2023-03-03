The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention joined local and state leaders on Feb. 28 to present a check in the amount of $1,521,900 to local grantee organizations in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District.

“The Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention looks forward each year to participating in our annual district check presentations. These events provide opportunities to highlight the outstanding work of our agency’s funded programs in each of the state’s Seven Congressional Districts. These community-based entities implement evidence-based programs to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect in Alabama.” said Sallye Longshore, director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.

