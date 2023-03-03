The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention joined local and state leaders on Feb. 28 to present a check in the amount of $1,521,900 to local grantee organizations in Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District.
“The Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention looks forward each year to participating in our annual district check presentations. These events provide opportunities to highlight the outstanding work of our agency’s funded programs in each of the state’s Seven Congressional Districts. These community-based entities implement evidence-based programs to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect in Alabama.” said Sallye Longshore, director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.
The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, also known as the Children’s Trust Fund, provides annual funding to community-based programs across the state that are dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
This year, the agency awarded a total of 175 grants statewide to a range of prevention efforts, including parent ed ucation, home visiting, fatherhood, mentoring, respite care, and community awareness programs.
This check presentation includes 21 grants to local organizations working throughout Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. The organizations funded include: Family Success Center of Etowah County, Inc., United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Alabama, Jasper Area Family Services Center, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast AL, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals, Inc., Sheffield City School, The Link of Cullman County, Inc., Gadsden City Schools, United Way’s Success By 6, Hospice of Marshall County-Shepherd’s Cove, Family Services of North Alabama, and Gadsden State Community College.
“Through the Children’s Trust Fund award, our team is able to provide support for children and their parent(s)/responsible adult(s) throughout the grief process. One of our programming goals is to teach children how to grieve effectively through our in- school and community grief support programs as well as educate our community on grief support tools through public awareness.Our grief support team has found that by teaching children about grief, including effective grief coping skills, that it helps build strong families and community while reducing the risk of child maltreatment,” explained Emily Sims, Foundation Director for Hospice of Marshall County– Shepherd’s Cove.
According to the 2021 Alabama Kids Count Data Book, there were 48,077 reports of child abuse and neglect in the state. The data also included 11,603 victims that year.
About the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention
The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect, a state agency founded in 1983, secures resources to fund evidence-based community programs committed to the prevention of child maltreatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.