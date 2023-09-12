Boaz City Council has a new member.
Matt Brannon was appointed by the existing city council and Mayor David Dyar during a meeting Monday night.
Brannon, a narcotics agent with the Bureau of Special Investigations arm of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, is expected to be formally sworn in later this week.
“I’m really excited,” Brannon said.
“I’ve worked for the city of Boaz as a police officer before I left to work for the state. I’m a military veteran. I’ve worn a uniform my whole life.
“My stepdad was a council member years ago. I have three children, and two of them are teenagers.
“I just feel like it is my time to give back to the city that has done so much for me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the city.”
Brannon replaces Jeff Sims who resigned his seat to become the city’s personnel and economic development director earlier this month.
Coucilmen Johnny Willis and Mike Matthews made light of the open seat between them.
“I’ve got good news and bad news for the new councilman,” Willis said. “For years, Jeff (Sims) has sat next to me chomping his gum. You are going to get to experience that.
“The good news is you will be sitting next to me.”
Sims retorted he has two packs of gum left and he will gladly hand them over to the new councilman.
Dyar said seven people applied for the seat, including Rodney Frix, Sheila Sanders, Steven Bates, Patrick Williams, Kevin D. Brooks Jr., and Trey Orr.
In other business Monday night, councilmen also:
• Learned the Downtown Design Committee will meet Friday to discuss an application made by Brian and Natasha McDowell to make changes to their building located at 102 S. Main St. that will house Salon 10:42. None of the alterations will affect the veterans mural on the side of the building.
• Scheduled a public hearing to hear an appeal from Dr. Mark Turk to rezone property located at the site of his current optometry practice at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Boaz Sen-ior Center. Turk’s request was denied by the city’s Planning Commission in February. He is seeking to have property rezoned from R-1 (low density detached residential district) to B-2 (community commercial district) to allow him to build a new office building for his practice in addition to two other buildings to house other physicians or specialists. The property, located at 2378 U.S. 431 across from Marshall Medical Center, would only be accessible from U.S. 431.
Anyone who would like to speak for or against the rezoning request will be heard during the hearing.
•Approved paying $188,441 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.