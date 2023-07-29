Albertville Intermediate School needs help from the community Saturday, Aug. 5.
The school is hosting Dad Day, where they are asking members of the community to come out and help them get ready for the beginning of the new school year. It’s not just for dads, all members of the community who are willing are encouraged to come out and help. Breakfast will be served from 8-10 a.m.
Some of the projects include creating a flowerbed in front of the school, cleaning up another flower bed, cleaning up the courtyards, pressure washing the car and bus drop-off/ pick-up area, painting tables from the courtyard and much more.
That being said, anyone who has wheelbarrows, pressure washers and shovels are encouraged to bring them.
“We are excited about providing this opportunity to the community,” says Steven Hudgins, principal of AIS.
“We have received tremendous support already throughout the community and are looking forward to helping make this year a tremendous success for our students and teachers.”
