WASHINGTON — Congressman Robert Aderholt recently announced a staff change in his Washington, D.C. office. Chief of Staff Kerry Knott is retiring after more than 17 years in public service on Capitol Hill.
Knott will be succeeded in the position by Michael Lowry, who, like Knott, has years of Congressional experience.
“Kerry Knott has done an outstanding job serving the constituents of Alabama’s Fourth District,” Aderholt said.
“Prior to joining our office, Kerry spent many years in the private sector but had worked on Capitol Hill in the 1980’s and 90’s for Congressman Dick Armey and served as Congressman Armey’s Chief of Staff as the House Majority Leader.
"His experience was truly invaluable to the work we do in my office to serve our constituents.”
“Kerry joined our staff during a trying time for our nation, and the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic began. During these past three years, he helped guide our response to the pandemic, but also made sure we stayed focused on the important issues beyond COVID, like strengthening our military, leading in space, and expanding broadband internet access for rural areas.”
“My time as Robert’s Chief of Staff has been tremendously enjoyable,” said Knott.
“Robert is in a great position to continue his work to help Alabama’s economy and to continue fighting to promote family values.
"He has a top-notch staff both in DC and in the district to push his agenda and to help his constituents.
"I’ve been blessed to participate in many historical moments in my 17-plus years on the Hill, but now I’m looking forward to being back in Alabama full-time with my family.
"I’m thankful for Robert and Caroline for this opportunity and I will always consider myself part of Team Aderholt.”
“A Congressional Chief of Staff plays a vital role in every office,” said Aderholt. “They are literally the second in command and act as a first officer in making sure constituents are being served and the member’s agenda is being implemented.
“With that in mind, I’m happy to announce that Congressional veteran Michael Lowry will be coming on board as our new chief. Michael has worked for several Members, including a stint as my communications director back in the mid-2000s.
Most recently, Michael served as Chief of Staff to Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida.”
“I feel like I’m coming home,” said Lowry. “Obviously, I worked with Congressman Aderholt previously, but my own roots are also in Alabama, with family in many different parts of the state.
"This where I belong. I’m looking forward to helping Robert continue his strong record of fighting for his constituents, standing up for the most vulnerable among us and protecting and strengthening our great nation and appreciate his confidence in me.”
“I wish Kerry and his family all the best as he begins the next chapter of his life,” said Aderholt.
“And I’m looking forward to bringing Michael onboard with his experience and perspective.
"I look forward to continuing to achieve great things for the people of the Fourth District and our great nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.